Son Heung-min to Undergo Surgery for Facial Fracture on Fri.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur will undergo surgery for a facial fracture on Friday, a day earlier than scheduled.The British daily, The Telegraph, reported in an exclusive that “Son suffered four fractures to his eye socket, with surgery to save his World Cup brought forward to Friday.”The report said the South Korean captain was initially set to get his operation over the weekend, but the procedure was moved up, giving him an extra day to recover ahead of South Korea’s opening World Cup match against Uruguay on November 24.The daily said it is unclear whether Son will be able to play in the tournament but added that “there is hope that he will play some part in Qatar if surgery reveals no major damage.”Son sustained the injury during the first half of the UEFA Champions League away victory against Olympique Marseille on Tuesday.