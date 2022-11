Photo : YONHAP News

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Friday visited the site of the Itaewon crowd crush and paid tribute to the victims.Accompanied by German Ambassador to South Korea Michael Reiffenstuel, Steinmeier offered flowers and a prayer at a memorial space set up by citizens near an exit of the Itaewon subway station.The German president arrived in the nation at the Seoul Air Base on Thursday for his summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol scheduled for Friday, where the two are set to discuss ways to advance bilateral ties and build stable supply chains as well as talk about North Korea issues.In Germany, the chancellor is the head of the federal government while the president plays the role of head of state.