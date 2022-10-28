Parliamentary Committee Passes Resolution Condemning N. Korea's Provocations

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly's defense committee strongly condemned North Korea's repeated ballistic missile provocations and urged the regime to immediately halt preparations for a seventh nuclear test.In a resolution passed on Friday, the committee said the North's firing of a ballistic missile south of the Northern Limit Line, a long-range missile and artillery shells violate the two Koreas' 2018 military agreement.Such provocations are also in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, the panel said, before warning the Kim Jong-un regime of further isolation from the international community and self-destruction.The committee then called on the North to return to dialogue on denuclearization and lasting peace.The panel members urged Seoul to establish a strong posture to protect national security and public safety from Pyongyang's nuclear and missile threats.Earlier, ruling People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Joo Ho-young said his party and the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) had agreed to set aside their differences to denounce the North's series of unprecedented and reckless provocations.