Inter-Korea

Parliamentary Committee Passes Resolution Condemning N. Korea's Provocations

Written: 2022-11-04 12:01:22Updated: 2022-11-04 14:56:19

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly's defense committee strongly condemned North Korea's repeated ballistic missile provocations and urged the regime to immediately halt preparations for a seventh nuclear test.

In a resolution passed on Friday, the committee said the North's firing of a ballistic missile south of the Northern Limit Line, a long-range missile and artillery shells violate the two Koreas' 2018 military agreement.

Such provocations are also in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, the panel said, before warning the Kim Jong-un regime of further isolation from the international community and self-destruction.

The committee then called on the North to return to dialogue on denuclearization and lasting peace.

The panel members urged Seoul to establish a strong posture to protect national security and public safety from Pyongyang's nuclear and missile threats.

Earlier, ruling People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Joo Ho-young said his party and the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) had agreed to set aside their differences to denounce the North's series of unprecedented and reckless provocations.
