Lawmakers from S. Korea, Japan Call to Renew Spirit of 1998 Joint Declaration

Photo : YONHAP News

Lawmakers from South Korea and Japan have called for a renewal of the spirit of the two sides’ joint declaration on improving frayed ties signed in 1998 in the wake of deteriorating relations over colonial-era issues in recent years.The bipartisan Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union and the Japan-Korea Parliamentarians' Union made the call in a joint statement issued following a combined session in Seoul on Friday.South Korean lawmakers from both sides of the fence agreed with their Japanese counterparts to request that leaders of the two nations hold sincere discussions seeking a new relationship for the development and future of the two countries as well as peace and stability in East Asia.Strongly denouncing North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, they agreed to seek a two-way parliamentary security dialogue, and to urge their respective governments to seek a resolution to abductee issues and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the North.The parliamentarians agreed to join efforts to restore the honor and dignity of those that suffered damage from Japan's colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula based on the spirit of reciprocity under the 1998 declaration.Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Yun Ho-jung, the South Korean group's secretary-general, explained that the reference to reciprocity concerned the wartime forced labor issue and Tokyo’s export curbs enforced against South Korea in 2019.