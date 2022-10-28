Leaders of S. Korea, Germany Agree to Strengthen Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

Leaders of South Korea and Germany agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in economic security to promote stable supply chains and energy security.The agreement was part of a joint statement released after President Yoon Suk Yeol's summit with visiting German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Seoul on Friday.Referring to Germany as a key economic partner, Yoon lauded the expanded ties encompassing future industries, such as hydrogen energy and digitization, with a boost in German investment in South Korea.Yoon expressed South Korea’s willingness to cooperate with Germany on economic security. Still, he noted concern over growing protectionism across Europe, encouraging Berlin to help ensure that South Korean businesses do not face any disadvantages.Regarding North Korea's latest provocations, the two leaders agreed to coordinate response measures while working to improve the human rights situation within the regime.Yoon also thanked his German counterpart for offering condolences on behalf of the German people for the tragic Itaewon crowd crush.