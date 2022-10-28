Menu Content

One-Stop Support Center to be Set Up for Itaewon Tragedy Victims, Families

Written: 2022-11-04 15:11:14Updated: 2022-11-04 15:17:56

One-Stop Support Center to be Set Up for Itaewon Tragedy Victims, Families

Photo : YONHAP News

A one-stop support center for the bereaved families of those killed in the Itaewon crowd crush and others injured in the tragedy will be set up under the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.

According to Bang Moon-kyu, the minister of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, on Friday, the one-stop center will provide support for funeral preparations, medical treatment for the injured, compensation payment and counseling.

Following a meeting on crowd safety management led by interior minister Lee Sang-min on Thursday, the ministry reported plans to promote accident prevention at places like subway stations during rush hour in cooperation with the police.

The ministry also pledged to establish a cooperative system between the central and municipal governments and public event organizers ahead of planned large-scale gatherings.

Meanwhile, the land ministry confirmed eight cases of unauthorized building extensions near the site of Itaewon tragedy, and plans to work with the city of Seoul and the Yongsan District Office to ensure they meet with relevant codes.
