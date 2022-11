Photo : YONHAP News

Plans for street cheering in Seoul during the 2022 FIFA World Cup have been scrapped in the wake of the deadly Itaewon crowd crush that killed more than 150 people.The Korea Football Association(KFA) said on Friday that it plans to request that the Seoul city government disregard its earlier application for city approval to use Gwanghwamun Square for street cheering during the tournament kicking off in over two weeks.The KFA said it decided to call off public events in consideration of the Itaewon tragedy that transpired less than a month before Team Korea’s first match on November 24.Street cheering among local football fans has become a major quadrennial public event since the nation's co-hosting of the 2002 tournament with Japan.