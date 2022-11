Photo : YONHAP News

Rescue authorities have yet to hear signs of life from workers trapped in a mine collapse that took place ten days ago in Bonghwa, North Gyeongsang Province.Officials managed to drill a hole and inserted a borescope and microphone in search of the trapped miners, but no response or sound had been detected as of 10 a.m. Friday, according to one official.Emergency drilling continues with five machines in order to reach the area where the miners are believed to be located inside a vertical shaft of the zinc mine.An estimated 27 meters remain before the drilling crew reaches the area, but officials refuse to estimate when the breakthrough will come as layers of rock slow progress.