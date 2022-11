Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has dispatched air force assets after detecting some 180 North Korean warplanes between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday.The Joint Chiefs of Staff said it spotted flight maneuvers in various locations including the east and west seas, and deployed some 80 assets including its F-35A stealth fighter jets in response.The JCS said it is maintaining a swift-response posture to counter with follow-up support and air defense power.The military added that the 240 aircraft taking part in the Vigilant Storm joint exercise with the U.S. scheduled through Saturday have completed training as planned.It said the allies are in coordination as they closely monitor moves by the North Korean military.