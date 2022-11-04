Pres. Yoon Apologizes over Itaewon Crowd Crush

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol apologized on Friday, saying he felt “sad and sorry” over the Itaewon crowd crush as the head of state responsible for the lives and safety of the people of Korea.The president made the remarks in his address at a Buddhist memorial service for the victims of the accident at the Jogye Temple in central Seoul.This marks the first public apology by President Yoon over the tragedy that took the lives of 156 people, including 26 internationals.In his memorial address, Yoon said that he is fully aware that the government and he have a duty to oversee the aftermath of the accident in a responsible manner and prevent a recurrence of similar accidents.The president also vowed careful and full support for the victims' families and for those receiving treatment, while pledging the government's best effort to prevent a recurrence of the tragedy.