'S. Korea, US, Japan Arranging Trilateral Summit in Mid-November'

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, the United States and Japan are reportedly discussing a possible trilateral summit in mid-November on the sidelines of international gatherings in Southeast Asia.Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun daily and Kyodo News issued the report on Friday quoting Japanese government officials.The three nations are reportedly coordinating a summit to demonstrate their solidarity and to enhance deterrence against North Korea following an unprecedented escalation of ballistic missile launches and speculations of an imminent seventh nuclear test by the North.The proposed three-way summit, if it comes to pass, would be the first in some five months since late June when President Yoon Suk Yeol held a trilateral with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the margins of a NATO summit.The three leaders plan to visit Cambodia for ASEAN-related gatherings and Indonesia for the summit of the Group of 20 set for mid-November.