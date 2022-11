Photo : YONHAP News

Jin, a member of K-pop sensation BTS, will likely join the military as early as the end of this year.According to sources from the industry, Jin submitted an application with the Military Manpower Administration (MMA) on Friday to cancel his request to postpone his military conscription.Jin, the oldest member of the group, could join the military within this year given that the notice of enlistment is usually issued within three months of cancellation.Jin earlier postponed his mandatory military service until the end of this year, with a recommendation from the culture minister. Born in 1992, Jin will turn 30 this December and must enter boot camp before his birthday.Jin will likely join the army as the age limit for joining the navy, air force and the marines is 28.