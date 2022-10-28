Menu Content

Politics

Hanwha Signs Contract to Supply Chunmoo Rocket to Poland

Written: 2022-11-04 19:29:33Updated: 2022-11-04 19:33:29

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean aerospace company signed a contract with Poland to export 230 millimeter Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) said on Friday that Hanwha Aerospace signed the three-point-55 billion dollar order with Warsaw's Armament Agency.

The DAPA said that with the contract, the nation's arms exports hit an all-time high of 17 billion dollars this year. DAPA was lead developer for the Chunmoo project. The agency later awarded the manufacturing contract to Hanwha Aerospace.

The South Korean firm will reportedly supply a total of 288 Chunmoo systems to Poland, with about 200 of them to be delivered under Friday's contract.   

The country's arms exports hovered around three billion dollars a year until 2020 before soaring to seven-25 billion dollars last year. 

Shipments more than doubled this year as the country secured contracts worth 12-point-four billion dollars from Poland alone.
