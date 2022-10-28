Two Trapped Miners Found Alive after 9 Days

Photo : YONHAP News

Two workers trapped in a collapsed zinc mine in Bonghwa, North Gyeongsang Province have been safely rescued after more than nine days underground.Provincial fire authorities said the two miners, both surnamed Park, walked out alive late Friday at around 11:03 p.m. They looked tired but were in relatively good health and are currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital in Andong.The accident occurred on October 26 when a pile of soil crumbled 46 meters underground and trapped the pair inside a vertical shaft.Some 200 personnel including police, military and fire officials have since been working to rescue them by drilling a hole and inserting a borescope and microphone to detect any response or sound.The miners survived by drinking water flowing inside the shaft and eating 30 sachets of coffee mix. They pitched a tent in the shaft and made a fire to stay warm.Their families expressed joy and gratitude over the dramatic rescue that came after 221 hours.An official from the industry ministry who was on site promised to thoroughly investigate the cause of the incident.