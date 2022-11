Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases continue in the 40-thousands for the third consecutive day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Saturday that 40-thousand-903 infections were reported throughout Friday, the highest for a Saturday in seven weeks.The tally is down by about 25-hundred from the previous day but up by some 36-hundred from a week ago. Compared to two weeks prior, the figure has risen by 14-thousand, indicating a rebound.The country's cumulative caseload stands at over 25-point-eight million.Health authorities believe a resurgence in the outbreak this winter can increase daily cases to as many as 200-thousand.A detailed forecast and quarantine plans are expected to be announced on Wednesday.