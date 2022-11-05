Divided UNSC Fails to Take Action against N. Korean Ballistic Missile Launches

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The UN Security Council held a meeting Friday to discuss North Korea's latest barrage of high intensity ballistic missile launches, including an intercontinental ballistic missile. In the meeting, Western powers including the U.S. and key European nations criticized not only the North but also China and Russia. South Korea and Japan, who are not council members, were also invited to the session as stakeholder countries and gave their support. Meanwhile, China and Russia took aim at the U.S. and repeated North Korea's claim that the provocations are for self-defense in response to combined military drills between South Korea and the U.S.Kim Bum-soo wrapped up the UNSC session.Report: Friday's UN Security Council meeting ended without the adoption of a joint statement condemning North Korea’s escalating ballistic missile launches.U.S. Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield clashed with her counterparts from China and Russia over which side is to blame for the heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula.[Sound bite: US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield]"The DPRK, however, has enjoyed blanket protection from two members of this council. These members have bent over backwards to justify the DPRK's repeated violations and in turn they have enabled the DPRK and made a mockery of this Council.""You don't get to abandon Security Council responsibilities because the DPRK might sell you weapons to fuel your war of aggression in Ukraine or because you think they make a good regional buffer to the United States.“China’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun and Russia’s deputy UN ambassador Anna Evstigneeva argued that the resumption of massive military exercises by the U.S. and South Korea triggered North Korea to respond with missiles.[Sound bite: Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN Anna Evstigneeva (Russian)]"Russia is against any military activity that threatens the security of the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asian countries. We note with regret that recently the situation in the Korean Peninsula has significantly worse, and the reason for this is clear the desire of Washington to force Pyongyang to unilaterally disarm by using sanctions and exerting pressure.“In an angry response to the massive 'Vigilant Storm' air force exercises by South Korea and the U.S., North Korea earlier this week fired dozens of ballistic missiles, including an intercontinental ballistic missile, and forced evacuation warnings in South Korea and Japan.S. Korean Permanent Representative to the UN Hwang Joon-kook at the meeting noted that the North had been firing banned ballistic missiles even in the absence of joint exercises.[Sound bite: S. Korean Permanent Representative to the UN Hwang Joon-kook (English)]"Let me be clear, there should have been no excuses for the DPRK's recent unlawful provocations. We have recently witnessed a series of ballistic missile launches including multiple ICBMs by the DPRK in the first half of this year, in the absence of ROK US joint military exercises. This is a clear demonstration that the false equivalency between the DPRK in reckless behavior and the ROK US annual joint exercises, which is occasionally mentioned by two permanent members, simply does not hold water. We strongly believe that our defensive endeavours in response to the direct military threat from the DPRK are a duty of any responsible government."Following North Korea's nuclear test in 2006, the UN Security Council imposed sanctions on the regime and has since toughened them, banning its ballistic missile activities.As the UN Security Council remains divided, 12 countries including the U.S. U.K, France, as well as South Korea and Japan issued their own joint statement, condemning North Korea's missile provocations and calling for a united response from the UN.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.