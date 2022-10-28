Menu Content

US Expresses Concern over Continued N. Korea Provocations

Written: 2022-11-05 13:18:55Updated: 2022-11-05 13:20:28

US Expresses Concern over Continued N. Korea Provocations

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House has expressed concern over North Korea's ceaseless provocations and called for dialogue.

In a Friday briefing, White House National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby said the U.S. remains deeply concerned about the provocations the Pyongyang regime continues to demonstrate almost on a daily basis, saying that it leads to just more insecurity and instability on the peninsula and in the region.

Kirby said the U.S. condemns the provocations, calling them absolutely unnecessary.

On whether North Korea's action is a show of strength or represents a tipping point, the spokesman said it's difficult to know what Kim Jong-un is thinking but the provocations must be taken seriously, which is why the U.S. continues to reach out for talks. 

He said the U.S. would love to be able to solve the issue diplomatically, but since there are no signs the Kim regime is interested in that, it has to make sure there are appropriate military capabilities available if needed.

Kirby reiterated that Washington remains committed to engaging with Pyongyang, but the regime is unresponsive.
