Politics

PM Vows Stern Measures After Investigation into Deadly Crush

Written: 2022-11-05 13:20:59Updated: 2022-11-05 13:21:33

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime minister Han Duck-soo has vowed to take stern measures following an investigation into the deadly Itaewon crowd crush and also provide a full explanation to the public.

In opening remarks during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters held Saturday, Han promised to carry out a thorough probe into the cause of the disaster.

He said the government will inspect safety systems across the board to prevent such a tragedy from happening again and also review measures to ensure safety at crowded events.

The prime minister said that funeral procedures for all the victims with the exception of a few foreign nationals will be completed by Sunday and promised swift financial support for others undergoing treatment. 

He said a one-stop support center will provide tailored assistance to anyone who needs help with funeral and treatment expenses or relief aid.

A national mourning period for the crush victims ends Saturday.
