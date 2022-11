Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's football governing body has confirmed that national team captain Son Heung-min underwent successful surgery on fractures to his left eye.Speaking to reporters Saturday, an official from the Korea Football Association said they have been informed by Tottenham Hotspur that the procedure was completed successfully.But the official said it's too early to discuss whether Son will be available for the World Cup, adding that the national team's medical staff remains in close contact with Tottenham regarding the injury.Son sustained the injury during a UEFA Champions League match against Marseille on Tuesday.The Qatar World Cup is less than three weeks away and South Korea faces Uruguayin its first group match on November 24.