Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. strategic bombers will join ongoing air drills between South Korea and the United States on Saturday in an apparent show of force against North Korea.According to South Korea's Air Force, the U.S. B-1B aircraft will take part in the allies' 'Vigilant Storm' exercise taking place in the skies over the Korean Peninsula.The ongoing drills were originally set to end Friday but the allies extended them by one day in response to the North's provocations during the training period, including the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday.