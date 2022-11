Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff says North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles toward the Yellow Sea.Launched between 11:32 and 11:59 Saturday morning from the Dongrim area in North Pyongan Province, the four projectiles flew around 130 kilometers at a top speed of Mach five before they fell into North Korean waters.The latest launch came on the last day of South Korea and the U.S.' "Vigilant Storm" joint air force exercise, mobilizing a tatal of 240 warplanes.According to South Korea's Air Force, two U.S. B-1B strategic bombers and F-35A and F16 fighter jets on Saturday took part in the allies' exercise taking place in the skies over the Korean Peninsula.