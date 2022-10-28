New COVID-19 Cases at 36,675

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation reported more than 30-thousand new COVID-19 cases amid clear signs of a resurgence.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Sunday that 36-thousand-675 infections were reported throughout the previous day, the highest for a Saturday in nine weeks.The tally is down by about 42-hundred from the previous day due to fewer tests over the weekend, but up by over two-thousand from a week ago. Compared to two weeks prior, the figure has risen by ten-thousand, indicating a rebound.The country's cumulative caseload stands at over 25-point-eight million.Health authorities believe a resurgence in the outbreak this winter can increase daily cases to as many as 200-thousand.A detailed forecast and quarantine plans are expected to be announced on Wednesday.The number of seriously or critically ill patients rose by 32 from the previous day to 346.Saturday reported 18 deaths, raising the death toll to 29-thousand-372. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.