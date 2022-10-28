S. Korea-US Wrap up Vigilant Storm Exercise Saturday

Photo : KBS News

South Korea and the United States wrapped up their large-scale joint air drills on Saturday, with two U.S. B-1B Lancer strategic bombers joining the drill on the last day.The South Korean military said on Saturday that two B-1B bombers and four U.S. F-16 fighters staged joint drills with four South Korean F-35A fighter jets on the Korean Peninsula as part of the Vigilant Storm exercise.It marked the first time that U.S. B-1B supersonic bombers have been deployed to Korea since December 2017.The military said that the combined air drills displayed the allies' combined defense posture to sternly respond to any provocation by North Korea and highlight Washington's firm commitment to extended deterrence for South Korea.The Vigilant Storm exercise was initially scheduled from Monday to Friday but was extended by one day in response to continued provocations by North Korea.