S. Korea to Participate in Japan's Fleet Review for First Time in 7 Years

Photo : KBS News

Japan will hold an international fleet review on Sunday to mark the 70th anniversary of the foundation of its Maritime Self-Defense Force.South Korea will participate in Japan's fleet review for the first time in seven years since 2015.The event, involving 14 countries including host Japan, will be held in Sagami Bay, Kanagawa Prefecture.Twelve countries will send 18 vessels to the event. South Korea dispatched the ten-thousand-ton logistics support ship Soyang to the port of Yokosuka last Tuesday.International fleet review is a gathering of naval ships for observation by a reigning monarch or their representative.The review will be followed by a multinational search and rescue exercise on Sunday and Monday, with the Western Pacific Naval Symposium set for Monday and Tuesday in Yokohama.South Korea has shunned Japanese fleet reviews amid the strained ties and the public sentiment against the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force's use of the Rising Sun Flag, formerly used by the Japanese Imperial Army.