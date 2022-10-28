Menu Content

Gov't to Conduct Emergency Safety Inspections on Crowded Public Facilities

Written: 2022-11-06 12:40:10Updated: 2022-11-06 18:37:52

Gov't to Conduct Emergency Safety Inspections on Crowded Public Facilities

Photo : KBS News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said the government will conduct safety inspections on crowded public facilities for a month from Thursday in the wake of the deadly Halloween crowd crush in Seoul.

The prime minister announced the plan on Sunday in a government meeting on the accident, saying that the crowd crush heightened public anxiety about safety in daily life.

Han said that Seoul City is also enhancing its safety management in events and rallies involving large crowds, including a marathon race which is under way from Sunday morning.

The prime minister asked the central and local governments to establish preventive safety plans for every gathering of large crowds and set up a system to verify if the plans are appropriate.

Han added that the government will swiftly investigate the cause of the Itaewon accident while working on ways to improve systems and regulations to prevent safety-related accidents.

The prime minister said that the government will hold a meeting to review the nation's safety system on Monday, which will be chaired by President Yoon Suk Yeol and attended by officials from related ministries and experts.
