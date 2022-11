Photo : KBS News

Vaccination of COVID-19 boosters targeting omicron subvariants will begin on Monday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency will begin administering mRNA vaccine boosters targeting the BA.1 subvariant of omicron from Monday.Eligible people are adults aged 18 and older who completed primary vaccinations and made reservations.Moderna's vaccine booster targeting the BA.1 subvariant will be administered from Monday, with same-day vaccinations of leftover doses already available since October 27.Pfizer's booster targeting the BA.1 subvariant is also available from Monday, while its boosters targeting the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants will be available from next Monday.