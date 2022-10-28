117,000 People Visit Mourning Altars for Itaewon Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

More than 117-thousand people visited mourning altars set up across Seoul for the victims of the deadly crowd crush that killed at least 156 people in the city's Itaewon area a week ago.According to the city on Sunday, a total of 117-thousand-619 people visited the altars set up at Seoul Plaza in front of City Hall and 25 others operated by local district offices through Saturday, the last day of a weeklong national mourning period.More than 38-thousand people visited the Seoul Plaza alter, while some 80-thousand paid their respects at 25 other locations during the period.President Yoon Suk Yeol paid his respects for six days in a row through Saturday and senior government officials and politicians also paid their respects.German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, former Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso and other foreign dignitaries also visited the altars to pay their respects for the victims.