34 People, including Foreigners, Injured in Mugunghwa Train Derailment

Photo : YONHAP News

A train bound for the country's southwestern regions derailed in Seoul on Sunday night, leaving over 30 passengers, including multiple foreigners, injured.According to disaster management authorities and the Korea Railroad Corporation(KORAIL), a Mugunghwa train was entering Yeongdeungpo Station at 8:52 p.m., about seven minutes after leaving Yongsan Station, when six cars of the train, including five passenger carriages, derailed.KORAIL reported that 34 of the 279 passengers on board sustained minor injuries as a result of the accident, with 21 of them taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.Five of those receiving treatment were foreigners, including three from India, one from Japan and one from Nepal. A police officer who was dispatched to the scene was also injured.The derailment has suspended or adjusted operation of more than 190 trains, including KTX bullet trains. The Seoul subway Line One, which passes by the Yeongdeungpo Station, was also suspended until around 9:30 p.m.KORAIL said it was looking into the exact cause of the derailment.