S. Korea Participates in Japan's Fleet Review for 1st Time Since 2015

Written: 2022-11-07 08:11:18Updated: 2022-11-07 16:30:10

Photo : KBS News

A South Korean naval ship took part in an international fleet review hosted by Japan for the first time in seven years on Sunday.

The ten-thousand-ton logistics support vessel Soyang was among a host of naval ships from 12 countries such as the U.S., Canada, Australia and India that joined host Japan in the event held at Sagami Bay in Kanagawa Prefecture on Sunday.

It marks the first South Korean presence at Japan’s naval fleet review since 2015 and came amid a growing threat to Seoul’s national security by North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missiles.

Video clips of the event showed sailors aboard the Korean vessel joining their counterparts from other countries in saluting toward Japan’s multi-purpose destroyer Izumo carrying Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The Japanese destroyer was flying the flag of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, whose resemblance to the Rising Sun Flag, considered by many Koreans a symbol of Japan’s imperialist past, was cited as a major source of concern by critics as Seoul considered its participation in the event.
