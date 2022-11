Photo : KBS News

All adults in South Korea will be eligible to get bivalent COVID-19 boosters beginning Monday.According to the state vaccine task force on Monday, inoculation of omicron-specific boosters for people aged between 18 and 59 who signed up in advance will begin. Previously, only those with an immune deficiency or those aged 60 or older were eligible for boosters.Boosters produced by Moderna and Pfizer specifically targeting the omicron subvariant BA.1 have so far been used, and boosters targeting the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants will be administered to all volunteering adults from Monday of next week.So far, the nation has brought in 17 million doses of bivalent COVID-19 boosters.