S. Korea Kicks off Taegeuk Military Training

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has launched its annual computer-simulated Taegeuk military drill amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula.The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said the Taegeuk training, aimed at preparing for various threats from North Korea, kicked off a four-day run on Monday.The computer-assisted command post exercise, according to the JCS, is a defensive drill that focuses on enhancing operational capabilities under various scenarios of North Korean threats, including nuclear weapons and missiles, as well as those similar to the North’s recent provocations.Previously conducted together with the government-led emergency training Ulchi exercise, the Taegeuk training was held solo for the first time in four years.November will be the fourth consecutive month that South Korea has held military drills, starting from the Ulchi-Freedom joint exercise with the U.S. in August.