N. Korea Threatens to Continue 'Overwhelming' Military Measures against S. Korea

North Korea has threatened to continue with its “overwhelming and practical” military measures against South Korea following a slew of provocations by the North last week.According to the North’s official Korean Central News Agency on Monday, the General Staff of the Korean People’s Army(KPA) announced detailed accounts of what it called a four-day military operation.The operation, the KPA said, demonstrated its will to respond correspondingly to the “enemies’ provocative military moves,” referring to the South Korea-U.S. joint aerial exercise, Vigilant Storm, last week.Claiming that all operations achieved their intended purposes and were evaluated satisfactorily, the North Korean military said it will continue responding to the enemies’ war drills with “sustained, resolute and overwhelming practical military measures.”The four-day operations staged through Saturday of last week included the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday and the launch of around 23 missiles on Wednesday, one of which crossed the de-facto inter-Korean maritime border for the first time ever.