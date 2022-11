Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has appointed Lee Ju-ho as deputy prime minister for social affairs and education minister, completing the formation of his Cabinet some six months after assuming office.The top office said the president approved Lee's appointment on Monday morning and is to present Lee with his letter of appointment later in the day.Lee is the 14th senior government official of the Yoon administration to be appointed without parliamentary approval.The president proceeded with Lee's appointment without the National Assembly's consent, after his request for a parliamentary hearing report to be submitted by last Friday was not fulfilled.