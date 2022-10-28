Naver Posts Record Sales in Q3, Thanks to Content Strength

Photo : YONHAP News

Internet portal giant Naver posted record sales in the third quarter of this year thanks to a sharp surge in its content projects, including webtoons.Naver announced on Monday that its tentative estimates show that it reaped two-point-57 trillion won in sales in the July-to-September period, up zero-point-six percent from the second quarter and 19-point-one percent from the same period last year.The last time Naver posted more than two trillion won in sales in the third quarter was in 2021 when it formed a joint venture with Softbank of Japan.The company's net profit amounted to nearly 232 billion won, down some 28 percent from the same period last year.The firm also estimated that its operating profit slipped five-point-six percent on-year to stand at around 330 billion won in the third quarter, dropping one-point-eight percent from the previous quarter.Naver's Chief Financial Officer, Kim Nam-sun, said the company's operating profit saw a slight drop due to an increase in costs related to the construction of Naver's second data center.