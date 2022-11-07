Rival Camps Point Fingers at Each Other over Fatal Itaewon Accident

Photo : YONHAP News

With the end of the national mourning period for the Itaewon crowd crush, the ruling and opposition camps have begun pointing fingers over responsibility for the disaster that claimed more than 150 lives.Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung on Monday called for a full-scale reorganization of the government, including the dismissal of the prime minister, as the first step in the government taking responsibility for the tragedy.The opposition also stressed the need for a parliamentary investigation and for discussions on a possible independent counsel to look into the case.Some DP lawmakers alleged that police riot squads had failed to promptly arrive at the site of the crowd surge as they were mobilized to protect President Yoon Suk Yeol's private residence.Ruling People Power Party(PPP) interim chief Chung Jin-suk claimed that it was the DP that had coordinated a rally demanding the president's resignation on the night of the crush, requiring deployment of all police riot squads in the city.The PPP also reiterated its opposition to a parliamentary probe into the disaster, saying efforts must, first and foremost, focus on determining what happened and devising ways to prevent the recurrence of similar incidents.PPP floor leader Joo Ho-young said costly probes into previous incidents with high casualties yielded no practical outcomes, citing the Sewol ferry disaster investigation as an example.