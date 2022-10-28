Yoon Likely to Commute from New Presidential Residence from This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is likely to commute to the presidential office from his new official residence in Yongsan District starting from this week.A key official of the top office raised the possibility to Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency on Monday, saying that the president's move to the residence in the Hannam neighborhood of Yongsan District is in the final stages.Another official said the president and first lady were initially scheduled to move in October but such plans were postponed for various reasons.The presidential couple's current home in Seocho District is expected to be left vacant.Since Yoon took office, efforts to relocate the presidential residence to the foreign minister's residence in Hannam have been under way, with that particular state-owned property chosen due to its proximity to the new presidential office.