National Assembly Calls 3 Witnesses to Appear in Itaewon Crowd Crush Inquiry

The National Assembly's Public Administration and Security Committee has decided to call three public officials for questioning in its inquiry into the fatal Itaewon crowd crush scheduled on November 16.The committee voted on Monday to request the attendance of the witnesses – former Yongsan Police Station chief Lee Im-jae, situation monitor at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency Ryu Mi-jin, and Yongsan situation manager Song Byung-joo.The committee voted in favor of making their appearance compulsory in light of previous expressions of intent not to attend by the witnesses, citing various reasons including ongoing investigations into their actions on the night of the tragedy.The special police headquarters investigating the emergency response earlier on Monday announced charges against six officials, including Lee and Ryu, for occupational negligence resulting in death.