Multi-Use Facilities to be Inspected for Safety following Itaewon Disaster

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will conduct safety inspections of multi-use facilities for a month beginning on Thursday in the wake of the devastating Itaewon disaster.Vice interior minister for disaster and safety management Kim Sung-ho said on Monday that the inspection will include local festivals, multi-use facilities such as department stores, concert venues, stadiums, traditional markets, school facilities and national parks.The heads of agencies related to each facility will conduct the on-site inspection. Minor issues are expected to be fixed immediately, while matters requiring more extensive remedies will be addressed after emergency steps are taken.The vice minister announced that President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to preside over a meeting on Tuesday to inspect the national safety system and to seek ways to improve the existing disaster safety management system.