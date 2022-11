Photo : YONHAP News

With the winter season approaching, heat-related costs in the nation have been found to have soared by nearly 40 percent this year amid skyrocketing energy costs.According to the Korea District Heating Corporation on Monday, the heat usage cost per one megacalorie continued to rise at a rapid rate this year, climbing from 66-point-98 won in April to 74-point-49 won in July and 89-point-88 won in October.This is the first time in about three years since heating costs have risen and the first time since 2015 when the heat cost system was reformed that the cost has climbed more than three times in a single year.The heating cost for households per megacalorie jumped over 37 percent from March to October, amid price spikes triggered by the global energy supply crisis.