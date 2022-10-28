President Yoon Pledges Support for Middle-Market Companies

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has promised to support the growth of middle-market companies by enacting regulatory and legal reforms.In a speech marking the eighth Middle Market Enterprises' Entrepreneurs Day on Monday, Yoon praised such businesses for bolstering the South Korean economy and thanked them for overcoming current difficulties through continuous innovation.The president pledged to quickly realize his administration's goal of turning a special temporary law promoting mid-sized companies into a standing law to provide a stable and institutional framework for systematic growth.He also promised tax reform, a fund as well as a package of support measures for research and development, finance and export marketing to help the companies thrive.The presidential office said in a press release that this was the first time a president attended a ceremony marking the event.