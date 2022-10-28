Nuke Envoys Urge International Community to Hold N. Korea Accountable

Photo : YONHAP News

The top nuclear envoys of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan have called on the international community to sternly hold North Korea accountable for its recent series of illegal provocations.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn held three-way talks on the phone with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts Sung Kim and Takehiro Funakoshi on Monday following the North’s week of military provocation.The three sides strongly condemned the North for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in the region with its recent series of missile launches.The envoys warned that the North's provocation will only serve to heighten security cooperation among the three nations and deepen its isolation in the international community.They underscored that North Korea will never succeed in its attempt to use the defensive annual combined military exercises between Seoul and Washington as an excuse to justify its acts of provocation.The U.N. Security Council's silence on the matter is encouraging the North's reckless acts, they said, stressing the importance of the Council's concerted response on the matter.