Photo : YONHAP News

The global population stands to hit eight billion next week.The United Nations said the global population is predicted to hit eight billion next Tuesday, the AFP reported on Sunday local time.The projection is in line with estimates put forth on July 11 in the UN's World Population Prospects report, released to coincide with World Population Day.The global population growth rate has decelerated sharply after a peak in the early 1960s, falling below one percent in 2020, the AFP said.The UN reportedly projected that the world population will reach eight-point-five billion in 2030, nine-point-seven billion in 2050 and ten-point-four billion by the 2080s.