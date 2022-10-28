Incheon Int'l Airport Daily Traffic Tops 90,000 for First Time Since Pandemic

Photo : YONHAP News

The daily number of passengers traveling through Incheon International Airport has surpassed 90-thousand for the first time in two years and eight months.According to the Incheon International Airport Corporation on Monday, 93-thousand-251 people traveled via the air hub the previous day, exceeding 90-thousand for the first time since February 24, 2020.The figure marks an increase of more than ten times from the nine-thousand-93 logged on January 1 this year.The rise is attributed to eased entry restrictions in Japan and Taiwan, which accounted for nearly a quarter of total demand for flight services at the airport before the outbreak of COVID-19.The government also decided to resume its visa waiver program for 91 countries.As of October, the flight services at the country's main gateway recovered to 39-point-two percent of the level recorded in October 2019 prior to the start of the pandemic.