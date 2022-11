Photo : YONHAP News

Recovery work has been completed in a train derailment that occurred in central Seoul on Sunday night.According to the Korea Railroad Corporation(KORAIL), the recovery operation was completed at 5:30 p.m. Monday, with all express and all-stop subway trains normalized.KORAIL said that KTX bullet trains and other trains also resumed operations, but that delays are still inevitable due to the accident. It expected schedules to return to as usual on Tuesday.A Mugunghwa train carrying 275 passengers went off the tracks as it was entering Yeongdeungpo Station in central Seoul at 8:52 p.m. Sunday, leaving some 30 passengers with injuries.The derailment delayed more than 100 trains and forced an adjusted operation of 228 trains, including KTX bullet trains.