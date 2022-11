Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Railroad Corporation(KORAIL) has offered an apology after a train derailment on Sunday caused delays and suspensions in services through Monday.KORAIL said in a statement on Tuesday that it sincerely apologizes for causing inconveniences with long hours of delays and suspensions in train services due to recovery work of the derailment.KORAIL said that normal services will resume from Tuesday.A Mugunghwa train carrying 275 passengers went off the tracks as it was entering Yeongdeungpo Station in central Seoul at 8:52 p.m. Sunday, leaving more than 30 passengers with injuries, none of which are life-threatening.The recovery work was completed at around 5:30 p.m. Monday, but delays in services continued into late Monday night.