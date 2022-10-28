Current Account Turns to Surplus in September, but Plunges On-year

Photo : YONHAP News

The country posted a current account surplus in September, turning around from a deficit the previous month, but the surplus sharply decreased from a year ago.According to tentative data released by the Bank of Korea on Tuesday, the country's current account balance logged a surplus of one-point-61 billion U.S. dollars in September.Posting a deficit in August after three consecutive months of surplus, the balance returned to the black in September, but the total plunged by eight-point-89 billion dollars from a year earlier.The drop is attributed to a sharp fall in the surplus of the goods balance, which slipped by over nine billion dollars on-year to 490 million dollars in September.The cumulative current account surplus through September marked 24-point-one billion dollars, down nearly 43-point-three billion dollars from a year earlier.