Navy Chiefs of S. Korea, US, Japan Discuss Security Cooperation over N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The top officials of the South Korean and U.S. navies and Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force discussed cooperation in response measures against nuclear and missile threats from North Korea on MondayAccording to the South Korean Navy, Chief of Staff Admiral Lee Jong-ho met with U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral Samuel Paparo and Chief of Staff of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Admiral Sakai Ryo in Yokohama on the sidelines of the Western Pacific Naval Symposium.The three sides exchanged opinions on enhancing security cooperation to effectively contain and respond to the North's nuclear and missile threats.They also discussed continuing their existing defensive training and expanding high-level policy consultation and personnel exchanges.The Western Pacific Naval Symposium, a multilateral meeting of navy chiefs of staff from the Indo-Pacific region, was hosted by Japan this year with 27 countries in attendance, including South Korea, the U.S. and China.