Domestic

New COVID-19 Cases Rise above 60,000

Written: 2022-11-08 10:09:54Updated: 2022-11-08 11:02:46

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases more than tripled from a day ago to climb above 60-thousand, the largest since mid-September.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Tuesday that 62-thousand-273 infections were reported throughout the previous day, the highest for a Tuesday in nine weeks. There were 52 imported cases.

The tally marks the largest since September 15, when it posted 71-thousand-444. The figure rose by some four-thousand from a week ago and 18-thouand from two weeks ago.

The country's cumulative caseload stands at over 25-point-nine million.

Health authorities believe a resurgence in the outbreak this winter will see daily cases increase to as many as 200-thousand.

The number of seriously or critically ill patients is down by five from the previous day to 360.

Monday reported 30 deaths, raising the death toll to 29-thousand-420. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.
