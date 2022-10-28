Kyodo News: US to Deploy Aircraft Carrier to East Sea if N. Korea Conducts Nuke Test

Photo : YONHAP News

Washington plans to deploy an aircraft carrier in the East Sea in a show of force if North Korea carries out a seventh nuclear test, according to Japan's Kyodo News.Quoting sources with knowledge of the matter, the daily said on Monday that the decision is expected to be taken in alignment with Japan and South Korea, noting that the Biden administration regards "integrated deterrence" as a key part of its national security strategy.The report also said that the U.S. is likely to pursue the adoption of a UN Security Council resolution that further prohibits North Korea-bound exports of crude oil and refined petroleum products and also imposes sanctions on the North Korean hacking group Lazarus.Kyodo said the U.S., Japan and South Korea are also considering announcing unilateral sanctions against Pyongyang after efforts to pass a similar resolution failed earlier in May in the face of opposition from Russia and China.The sources said the three nations are making arrangements for their leaders to meet on the sidelines of international meetings in Southeast Asia later this month for discussions on ways to respond to possible North Korean provocations.