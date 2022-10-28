US Criticizes China, Russia for Supporting N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. has criticized China and Russia for supporting North Korea at the recent UN Security Council meeting held to discuss the North's recent series of missile launches.U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a press briefing that the permanent members of the Security Council have an obligation to uphold the principles of the UN Charter and the principles of the institution's system.The spokesperson went on to say that unfortunately, two member states have continuously abandoned this obligation and hindered efforts by the international community at the UN to make the North pay additional costs for its continued provocations.China and Russia lack the will to join efforts to condemn the North's objectively dangerous and destabilizing acts for various reasons, Price said, but the U.S. will continue to send a message that failure to hold the North accountable for its acts does not serve their interests either.He added that Washington will continually seek to impose costs on Pyongyang for its dangerous and destabilizing behavior, even as it continues to pursue serious and sustained diplomacy with the North.